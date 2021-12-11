IFA Shield 2021 Semi Finals: Fixture list, full squads, when and where to watch

The 124th edition of the IFA Shield began on 5th December with one Indian Super League side, five I-League teams, and six Calcutta Premier League teams. The 12 teams were divided into four groups of 3 each. We witnessed some entertaining matches throughout the campaign, and now the IFA Shield 2021 has already entered the business stage.



The History

Starting back in 1894, IFA Shield is the fourth oldest football tournament in the world. Since its inauguration, throughout the years, IFA Shield has served as one of the most prestigious football tournaments of India.

But recently, in the last decade, it lost its charm. In 2015, due to the busy schedule of AIFF, Indian Football Association (IFA) took a tough decision. They redesigned IFA Shield as a youth tournament. For the next four seasons, the tournament was run in this format.

Finally, in 2020, to get IFA Shield back to its glory days, the West Bengal state federation decided to organize the tournament as a senior event. Amidst the pandemic, IFA successfully held the tournament and I-League club Real Kashmir FC came out as the winners last year.





Knock Out Fixtures

The defending champions Real Kashmir FC will be looking to defend their title this season. As the Snow Leopards along with I-League champions, Gokulam Kerala FC, Sreenidi Deccan FC and CFL side Railway FC have reached the final four of the 124th edition of the IFA Shield.



Both the semi-finals are scheduled for 12th December 2021. In the first semi-finals, Real Kashmir FC will face Gokulam Kerala FC in the Kalyani Stadium. While in the second semis, Sreenidi Deccan FC will take on Railways FC in East Bengal Ground for a place in the finals.

Telecast

Both the matches will be telecasted live on InStat TV on 12th December from 1.30 pm (IST) onwards. You can also catch up on the live blog at The Bridge.