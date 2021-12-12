Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

IFA Shield 2021 Semi Final LIVE: Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Goals, Score, Updates, Live Blog

Live Updates from the IFA Shield semifinal match between Real Kashmir FC and Gokulam Kerala FC

IFA Shield 2021 Semi Final LIVE: Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Goals, Score , Update and Live Blog
X

IFA Shield 2021 Semi Final LIVE: Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Goals, Score , Update and Live Blog 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-12T13:12:23+05:30

Real Kashmir FC will face Gokulam Kerala FC in the semifinal of the 124th edition of the IFA Shield at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 1:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates.


Live Updates

>Load More
Football Indian Football Kashmir Gokulam Kerala FC 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X