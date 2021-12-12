Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
IFA Shield 2021 Semi Final LIVE: Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Goals, Score, Updates, Live Blog
Live Updates from the IFA Shield semifinal match between Real Kashmir FC and Gokulam Kerala FC
Real Kashmir FC will face Gokulam Kerala FC in the semifinal of the 124th edition of the IFA Shield at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 1:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Live Updates
- 12 Dec 2021 7:34 AM GMT
Gokulam Kerala FC - Substitutes
Sourav, Sharif, Zaman, Vicky, Ajmal PA, Gifty.
#RKFC #GKFC #IFAShield #IndianFootball
- 12 Dec 2021 7:33 AM GMT
Gokulam Kerala FC - Starting XI
Rakshit Dagar (GK), Deepak Singh, Uvais, Bouba, Jasim (C), Beneston, Alex Saji, Emil Benny, Rahim Osumanu, Zodingliana, and Ronald Singh.
#RKFC #GKFC #IFAShield #IndianFootball
- 12 Dec 2021 7:07 AM GMT
Hello and Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of the semi-final match of the 124th edition of IFA Shield between Real Kashmir FC and Gokulam Kerala FC.
#RKFC #GKFC #IFAShield #IndianFootball
Next Story