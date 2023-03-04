I-League outfit Roundglass Punjab promoted to ISL

Roundglass Punjab FC have scripted history after becoming the first-ever team to secure promotion to the Indian Super League, which is subject to fulfillment of all financial criteria as agreed upon by all stakeholders as per the roadmap between the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Punjab-based I-League side secured the 2022-23 title after their 3-0 win over Rajasthan United FC on Saturday, 4th March 2023. After the win, they went a massive eight points clear off second-placed Sreenidi Deccan which is an unassailable lead.

For most part of the season, it was a two-horse race between Sreenidi Deccan and Roundglass Punjab until the former lost against lower-placed sides Kenkre FC and Mohammedan SC, before drawing against Aizawl FC.

Bhutanese forward Chencho Gyeltshen scored at the 16th minute to give Roundglass an early lead before Slovenian striker Luka Majcen doubled their lead at the 41st minute. This was Majcen's 14th goal of the 2022-23 campaign, only one behind Sreenidi Deccan's David Castaneda, the top-scorer.

Finally, Spaniard Juan Mera put the nail on the coffin after netting the third goal in the match in 76th minute, his 10th of the season.

Apart from the ISL promotion, Roundglass Punjab will also take part in the upcoming Super Cup which is slated to be held in Kerala. Moreover, according to AFC's revised formats of the Asian competitions, which saw India lose its Champions League spot from the 2024-25 season onwards, Roundglass will get a chance to play in the AFC Cup 2024-25.

The mode of qualification is yet to be confirmed.