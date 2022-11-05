Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
I-League winners to be promoted to ISL in 2023-24 season
The winners of the 2022-23 I-League season will be promoted to the Indian Super League (ISL) in the next season.
The winners of the 2022-23 I-League season will be promoted to the Indian Super League (ISL) in the next season. The newly announced AIFF President, Kalyan Chaubey, announced the same via a tweet.
"According to the roadmap between AIFF and AFC, starting with the 2022-23 season, the winners of the Hero I-League will stand a chance to be promoted to the Hero ISL season 2023-24 basis fulfilling sporting merit and clearing the Premier 1 Licensing criteria," Chaubey tweeted.
The Bridge understands that FSDL - the commercial partners of the ISL, put their weight behind incorporating the promotion system in the League for the overall development of the sport in the country.
More to follow
