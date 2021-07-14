Groups of the Calutta Football League announced for the 2021-22 season

The Indian Football Association (IFA) announced the two groups for the upcoming Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2021-22 season. All the 14 clubs have been divided into two groups of seven each. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the CFL will be played in a new format rather than the previously existing league format. The teams from each group will play each other in the round-robin phase, and the top four teams qualify for the knockout phase of the competition. The change in format was requested by ATK Mohun Bagan as they are scheduled to play the AFC Cup and the Indian Super League in the upcoming months.

Here are the two groups:









One of the major highlights of the announcement was the presence of SC East Bengal in the groups. The club has been at loggerheads with their investors Shree Cements after the last Indian Super League season. Even though the groups have been announced, there is a shadow that looms over the club's participation in this CFL and ISL season. East Bengal has been drawn in the same group as rivals Mohammedan Sporting Club, while ATK Mohun Bagan is in the other group.



The IFA has given a week's deadline to the club, asking them about their confirmation to participate in the tournament.

No official dates and venues have been announced yet for the Calcutta Football League, but an imminent announcement is expected soon by the IFA. The CFL was canceled last year because of the outbreak of the Corona virus. This year the IFA has taken serious measures, to oragnise the tournament in a safe and smooth manner. The new format of the league looks interesting, and might cause a few upsets. The fans are very happy to see the league return.