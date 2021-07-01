No East Bengal in Calcutta Football League? IFA to consider shorter format

On Thursday, the Indian Football Association (IFA) held a meeting with all the premier clubs to discuss the roadmap of the upcoming season of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and we may not get to see a Kolkata Derby that usually is the season's first derby!



Indeed, as per sources, while all clubs including ATK Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting attended the meeting, one particular club was missing. Sources have confirmed to The Bridge that there was no representative from SC East Bengal at the meeting and, in fact, the IFA went ahead with the meeting nonetheless.





A representative from East Bengal was actually spotted till the start of the meeting on the premises but as soon as he was asked to sign on the attendance sheet, he fled the scene. As such, it almost seemed like the person did not want to identify himself as a representative of East Bengal and sign in for SC East Bengal.

Regardless, the meeting went ahead as planned and the future roadmap was discussed at length. The IFA had to cancel the 2020-21 season of CFL after delaying it multiple times owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic. There was no time window available for it to be held last season.





While the IFA wanted to propose a full-length regular season, ATK Mohun Bagan requested that the current scenario be taken into consideration. With the pandemic still at large, the country and the state still reeling under the knock-down effects of the second wave, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future.

The Green and Maroons have also got their continental tournament commitments, they are scheduled to play their AFC Cup matches in August which was initially supposed to be held in June. The eighth edition of ISL will also kick off in November 2021 for which the clubs would be required to enter the bio-bubble at least eight weeks prior.