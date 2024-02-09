Former APFA offical Kosaraju calls for the resignation of AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey

Former Andhra Pradesh Football Association president, Gopalakrishna Kosaraju, has demanded the immediate resignation of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and Treasurer Kipa Ajay on Friday.

In a strongly worded email addressed to the executive committee members, Kosaraju expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of AIFF funds and urged swift action.

The email highlighted several issues, including expenditures on AIFF credit cards, payments to Kaleidoscope Productions & Services LLP before and after the termination of Shaji from the post of General Secretary, and the source of funds for the renovation of the parallel office for AIFF interim President Kalyan Chaubey in Kolkata.

Additionally, concerns were raised about numerous air travel by Chaubey to Bangalore without official AIFF programs.



"Everyone knew about the purchase of Suit & Shoes with the AIFF Funds. Additionally, records speak. If at all anyone tries to deny these, the same may be for the immediate political gains", the email reads.

Kosaraju also claimed that the newly elected body failed to seek an extension from the Supreme Court for making major decisions, "The honorable Supreme Court Orders dt 03.08.2022 mentioned the term of three months for the elected body in keeping view of the completion of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup."

"The newly elected body hasn't approached the Honorable Supreme Court For any Extension for taking the major decisions like withdrawal of the hosting bid for hosting the AFC Championship in the year 2027( Ignoring the pre-bidding expenses of Rs 72.00 Lakhs) etc. And, the National Santhosh Trophy was conducted in Another Nation" SAUDI ARABIA" with AIFF FUNDS."

Furthermore, Kosaraju highlighted the unauthorized acquisition of credit cards went against AIFF norms, "But opted to have the Credit Cards within 60 days For The President & The Treasurer against the NORMS OF AIFF. President & Treasurer using the AIFF Credit Cards is illegal."

Kosaraju emphasized the urgency of the situation, particularly after recent revelations by the AIFF Legal Head, Nilanjan Bhattacharjee, on February 4, 2024, regarding financial irregularities involving Kalyan Chaubey and Ajay Kipa.

This isn't the first time Kosaraju has spoken out against the AIFF executive committee. He previously alleged that Chaubey and Kipa misused federation funds for personal purposes, citing extravagant expenditures such as spa visits, fuel spending in Ajay Kipa's hometown, and hotel bill payments in Nagpur.

These claims were supported by attached bills, including one for a spa visit amounting to Rs 4130. Kosaraju also revealed that Chaubey, Kipa, and former secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran had the unprecedented privilege of using AIFF credit cards for emergency spending during official travel.

In response to Kosaraju's accusations, Kalyan Chaubey had also issued a legal notice demanding a public apology within seven days, threatening legal action if his demands were not met. But now instead of issuing an apology, Kosaraju has called for Kalyan Chaubey's resignation.