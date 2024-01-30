Trouble Mounts for AIFF: Allegations of misused funds without approved audits at AGM

In a strongly-worded letter to All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey, Goa Football Association president Caitano Fernandes questioned the approval process for the audited accounts of the last financial year, emphasising that such crucial financial matters should be presented and discussed during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) before being approved for use.

Caitano expressed deep concern over the prolonged delay in organising the AIFF AGM since December 2023.

The letter, in possession with The Bridge, also signed by the elected executive committee members of the Goa FA, underscored the perception that AIFF has neglected its fundamental statutory responsibilities.

The letter reads, "We would like to understand how were the audited accounts of the last financial year approved without placing them for the Annual General Meeting. I don't know how you're going to explain away this incompetency."

Caitano also extended a plea to other member associations, urging them not to overlook essential statutory obligations such as holding the AGM.

The letter also stated that the horrible performance of the Indian men's senior national team at the Asian Cup 2023 should be included in the agenda of the AGM.

Allegation of misuse of funds

However, the troubles for AIFF did not end with the delayed AGM. Former Andhra Pradesh Football Association president Gopalakrishna Kosaraju has levied serious allegations against Chaubey and treasurer Ajay Kipa.

Kosaraju claimed that Chaubey and Kipa misused federation's funds for personal purposes, specifically mentioning extravagant expenditures such as spa visits, fuel spending in Ajay Kipa's hometown, and hotel bill payments in Nagpur.

The claims are backed by attached bills, including one for a spa visit amounting to Rs 4130. Kosaraju revealed that Chaubey, Kipa, and former secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran, had the unprecedented privilege of using AIFF credit cards for emergency spending during official travel.

In another shocking allegation, Kosaraju accused the federation officials of using the credit card for personal purchases, such as Chaubey's purported self-indulgent acquisition of shoes, a revelation that could potentially tarnish the reputation of AIFF's incumbent leadership.