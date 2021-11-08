Gokulam Kerala vs Amman SC: 5 Talking points from the match

The very first match of the AFC Women's Club Championship for Gokulam Kerala FC where they faced a narrow defeat of 2-1 against Jordan's Amman SC. A fantastic comeback from the Jordan side in the second half ruined the party for the Malabarians. It was Gokulam FC who took an early lead ahead of the break but failed to maintain it. The Bridge comes up with the five talking points from the historic encounter.

Battle of midfield

From the very first minute of the game, both the teams were trying to control the midfield. Mainly the first quarter of the match was totally dominated by the Jordan side. Though the Indian side stood rock solid at the back, Amman SC had managed to keep extreme pressure using their wing play. Especially the right-winger Shahinaz Jabreel was brilliant during the whole game as she kept on creating havoc in the Gokulam box.





Defensive lapse



The first positive attack from Gokulam came at 32 minutes. A long ball from the back which the defenders of Amman Club had not been able to clear and Gokulam striker ElShaddai used her speed to snatch the ball and after that, with a beautiful chip, she scored the very first goal for her team. During this quick counter, none of the defenders of Amman Club were at their position.

ElShaddai scored the first-ever goal for Gokulam Kerala FC in the AFC Women's Club Championship; (Image Source: GKFC Media)

Spectacular Shahinaz Jabreel



Shahinaz Jabreel the flash for Amman SC. The number 16 made a tremendous effort all through the game as she kept on creating loops in the Gokulam defense. Though she couldn't score, the way she performed throughout the match was a pure treat to watch. Not only with her spectacular speed but also her fantastic ball control she had definitely caught the attention of each and every spectator.

World-class free-kick



S.Quini scored with a world-class free-kick bagging Amman Club the winner. The Jordan side got a free kick at the edge of the box in the 65th minute. And S.Quini made no mistake as she took a fantastic curling shot which bulged the net giving no chance for the Gokulam goalkeeper to stop the curler.

Outstanding comeback

Though both the teams played well, it was the Jordan-based side that managed to seal the victory with a 2-1 scoreline. The way they came back in this encounter will definitely boost up their confidence for the coming matches. After conceding the goal at 32 minutes they kept on trying for the equalizer. They started off with the same momentum after the break and finally got their breakthrough when one of the Malabarians stopped the ball illegally inside the box. Things improved further at the 65th minute when Quine scored the winner with a world-class free-kick.