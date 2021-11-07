Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Amman Club || LIVE || AFC Women's Club Championship 2021
Gokulam Kerala FC takes on Amman Club in their first match of the AFC Women's Club Championship at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium. Follow all actions from the historic encounter.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE coverage of the match between Gokulam Kerala FC vs Amman Club in the AFC Women's Club Championship. Follow this space for all the live-action updates from what promises to be a fascinating evening of football.
Preview: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Amman Club
Live Updates
- 7 Nov 2021 4:44 PM GMT
The Girls are warming up
- 7 Nov 2021 4:43 PM GMT
KICK OFF!!!
1' KICK OFF here at Aqaba
GKFC 0-0 AC
#GKFCAC #AFCWomensClubChampionship #ShePower
- 7 Nov 2021 3:03 PM GMT
LIVE Commentary to start at 10:15 IST
LINE UP
GKFC: Aditi (GK/C), Duah, Tun, Grace, Manisha, Ranjana, Acheampong, Dalima, Soumya, Kashmina, Michel
#GKFCAC #AFCWomensClubChampionship #ShePower
