Gokulam Kerala captain apologizes after unruly tackle, to miss next match

Aditi Chauhan, captain of Gokulam Kerala FC is set to miss the final group stage match of the AFC Women's Club Championship due to a red card that she collected in the match against Shahrdari Sirjan. The Malabarians will be missing their captain and shot stopper against FC Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan on Saturday. The match is set to be played at 7:30 IST. Shreya is expected to be in goal for that match.

Aditi to miss next match for Gokulam Kerala FC; (Image Source: GKFC Media)

Aditi Chauhan went on a flying tackle on Sirjan and Iranian striker Zahra Alizadeh in the 64th minute outside the box. The tackle looked nasty as Aditi never looked likely to get any touch of the ball. Instead of the ball, Aditi finished her tackle on Zahra's face resulting in an immediate medical withdrawn. Zahra was rushed to the hospital and is suspected to have suffered a facial bone fracture. With the help of the Video Assistance Referee (VAR), the Vietnamese referee showed Aditi a straight red card. To make matters worse, Gokulam Kerala conceded from the resulting freekick just outside the box.

