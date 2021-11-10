Gokulam Kerala FC vs Shahrdari Sirjan: 5 talking points from the match

Gokulam Kerala FC met Shahrdari Sirjan of Iran for the second group stage match of the AFC Women's Club Championship. The Malabarians faced a frustrating 0-1 defeat in a match where they dominated the whole game. Gokulam Kerala FC's captain and goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan saw a red card and is set to miss the next group match due to the suspense of the same. Here are the talking points from the match.



Solid first-half display from Gokulam Shree Gokulam Kerala FC played dominating football throughout the first half. They dominated the midfield and both the flanks and offered attacking football throughout the half. The Indian side was also rock solid at the back as Shahrdari Sirjan players were unable to manage even a single shot on target, their only attempt on goal came from a freekick at the 37th minute where the ball kissed the sky. The Gokulam ladies were playmaking from the back and displayed a fine performance in the first half. Strong hands from Arefeh Kazemi Although the outfield players didn't have much to offer, the goalkeeper of the Iranian side impressed in the first half. Arefah Kazemi alone made sure her team stays level at halftime. She was able to cut and clear every long ball opportunity that Gokulam created. Kazemi faced a couple of shots in her goal too but never looked to falter. However, in the second half, Kazemi didn't have much to do excluding an instance in the 84th min when Gokulam midfielder Manisha struck a shot but only could hit the post. She managed to keep a clean sheet despite some tough threats. 64th-minute drama – Ambulance, VAR, Red Card The Video Assistance Referee come to use at the 64th minute when Aditi Chauhan, Goalkeeper, GKFC, made a nasty challenge on Sirjan forward Zahira Alizadeh outside the box. Chauhan was miles away from the ball when she came flying in on Alizadeh. The challenge resulted in the immediate withdraw of Alizadeh from the field of play. She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Taking the help of VAR, the referee showed a direct red card to Gokulam captain Aditi Chauhan for her untimed challenge.