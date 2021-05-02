Former Mohun Bagan captain footballer Bidesh Bose wins in West Bengal Assembly elections

Former Indian footballer and Mohun Bagan legend Bidesh Bose who contested from the Uluberia Purba constituency of Howrah district as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate in the West Bengal Assembly elections won his seat by a margin of over 17,000 votes, as he defeated Pratyush Mondal of BJP and Abbasuddin Khan of Indian Secular Front (ISF).



Bidesh is remembered as one of Bengal's most prolific player in the left-wing. Bose's excellent performance earned him his debut for Indian national team at 10th King's Cup, 1977. In 1978 Bidesh Bose played the greatest game of his career against Ararat FC in IFA Shield. Ararat was then one of the top 10 clubs of Europe and were UEFA Cup quarter-finalist the previous year.









