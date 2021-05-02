Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Cricket
Cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary wins in Bengal Assembly elections
TMC's cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary defeats BJP's Rathin Chakraborty, as the former leads with over 32,000 votes in West Bengal Assembly elections.
As the day progressed, the TMC seemed to have an advantage in the race. As of 12:11 pm, it was leading in 206 seats and the BJP in 86 — trends that showed the TMC had crossed the halfway mark in the state having 294 assembly seats.
