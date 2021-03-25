Football: India vs Oman — Friendly: Preview, Indian team, LIVE streaming, when and where to watch

The Indian Football team will take on Oman in a friendly encounter on Thursday, March 25. The match between the two sides will be played at the Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai. After the conclusion of the Indian Super League (ISL), many of the players from the league will be donning Indian jerseys today. While several ISL stars were included in the team, the Indian Football Team head coach Igor Stimac decided to not include any I-League players.



The Indian side will miss out on its reliable captain Sunil Chhetri, who has been diagnosed with Covid-19. The team, however, hopes to showcase a strong performance against Oman with a bunch of young talent in the squad. India did manage to grab a goalless draw the last time they faced Qatar in Doha without the star striker in a 2022 World Cup qualifying round match in 2019. It remains to be seen how they perform without Chhetri this time around.



🚨🚨 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃𝘿𝘼𝙔 🚨🚨



4️⃣9️⃣2️⃣ days since their last international match, the #BlueTigers 🐯 are all set to face off against Oman tonight 😍



Watch the action 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 and cheer for #TeamIndia! 🇮🇳#IndianFootball ⚽ #INDOMA ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 pic.twitter.com/DcNY1FTwdV — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 25, 2021



When and what time will the India vs Oman match will begin? The India vs Oman match will begin at 7:15 PM IST (March 25).

Where will India vs Oman match take place? The India vs Oman match will be held at Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

Which channel will telecast India vs Oman match on TV? The India vs Oman match on March 25 and UAE on March 29 will be telecast live on the Eurosport TV channel in India. How to watch the live streaming of India vs Oman match? The live stream of Eurosport channel can be viewed on Jio TV. India's squad Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef Midfielders: Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan Forwards: Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco



