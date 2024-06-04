FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India to don new kit

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier fixtures against Kuwait, Performax Activewear has launched a new jersey for team India. The 'Blue Tigers' will wear the new kit when they take the field for the home and away leg of the Kuwait-fixture, scheduled to take place on June 6 and June 11 respectively.

﻿'Hear us Roar'

The campaign for this launch, ‘Hear Us Roar,’ emphasizes the idea that Indian footballers find their voice through sweat and dedication. Interestingly, the idea perfectly aligns with the team’s current pursuit of qualifying for Round-3 of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The jersey's print pattern takes inspiration from the nickname of the Indian football team, the 'Blue tigers'. The kit will feature a lime green pattern over blue, symbolizing high energy and confidence.

There is a 24-spoke Ashoka chakra printed on the back of the jersey to symbolize motion and progress round the clock.

The jersey also has the words "Forward Together" printed on the neck tape to serve as motivation for the players.

The jersey is made of super ventilated mesh fabric while the design represents a football hexagon pattern, with a mechanical stretch fabric serving as a base.