FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India vs Kuwait - All you need to know

﻿﻿For more reasons than one, India's June 6 match against Kuwait at Kolkata holds a lot of significance.

For starters, a spot in the third-round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers is up for grabs. Also, direct qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia is on the line.

Currently, Qatar is the table topper after winning four matches. But going into the final two matchdays, the second and third spots are still up for grabs.

And so, India face Kuwait at home on June 6, before travelling to Doha for the return fixture.

Only one point separates the three remaining contenders, with India sitting in second, Afghanistan in third and Kuwait bringing up the rear.



India suffered a shocking defeat to Afghanistan recently but still sit second owing to better goal difference and a win against Kuwait will be a very important step towards cementing the second spot and also, in eliminating Kuwait from the race.

A familiar foe



﻿The clash on June 6 will be India's fourth encounter with Kuwait in less than a year. All three previous matchups were closely fought.

After two 1-1 draws at the 2023 SAFF, the second of which was claimed by India through penalties in the final, the two sides once again met in November for the World Cup Qualifiers, which India won 1-0.



Incidentally, India have remained winless in the last six games and their opponents haven't fared any better as well.

Kuwait are yet to register a victory in 2024, having suffered four defeats.

﻿"No surprises," says Chhetri

﻿Since both teams have played each other so many times, they are well aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses and the Indian captain is vary of that.

He also is aware of the technical quality Kuwait possesses and their danger in turnovers and transition.

While India will most likely dominate possession, they have to also ensure that possession contributes to goals.

Shabaib Al-Khaldi misses out



﻿﻿A big miss for Kuwait is that of their winger Shabaib Al-Khaldi, who incidentally scored for Kuwait in the SAFF Finals last year.

From the Indian camp, there does not seem to be any notable absentees.



﻿India in familiar hunting ground



﻿Although a lot of things might have gone wrong for Igor Stimac, his side's form at the Salt Lake Stadium is one of the few constants he can rely upon.

India haven't lost a match at the iconic venue since August 2006, when they lost 0-3 to Saudi Arabia in the Asian Cup Qualifiers.

﻿A happy ride into the sunset for the skipper?



This match not only assumes importance in the context of the points table, but also from a sentimental stand point.

India's talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri will don the Indian blue for one final time at the Salt Lake Stadium as he closes his footballing chapter.

And without a doubt, Igor's men will want their captain to bow out on a high.

A three-pointer will be the best farewell gift for Sunil Bhai, says Subhasish Bose#ThankYouSC11 #FIFAWorldCup 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽️ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 3, 2024

Where to watch India vs Kuwait?



﻿The match will be broadcast on Sports18 and will also be live streamed on the JioCinema app.