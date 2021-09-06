Durand Cup 2021: The approach is to win, not only Durand Cup but every tournament says FC Goa captain Edu Bedia

Two-time Indian Super League runners-up FC Goa take on Army Green in the first match of the Durand Cup on September 6th. The head coach Juan Fernando, and captain Edu Bedia spoke to the press ahead of their match against Army Green.Durand Cup is one of Asia's oldest football competitions and will be held in Kolkata from September to October. FC Goa have been considered as favorites by many football fans because they will be fielding their first-team squad for the competition. The club also just launched a Durand Cup edition jersey for the tournament and will be looking to win the cup and prepare well for the upcoming football season.

"Last season, it was a big problem with a short pre-season. Now we have the time to work with the team and prepare the team for the ISL." - said coach Juan Fernando on the pre-season, and how they plan to use the Durand Cup.



"Edu, Ortiz, Noguera, and Gonzalez are like second teachers to the young players. They will be very helpful for the young players." - JF on the core of the squad being the same.#DurandCup2021 pic.twitter.com/R6ZRtXIslr — The Bridge - Football (@bridge_football) September 6, 2021

"The approach is to win, not only Durand Cup but every tournament. My target as a captain is to help the new players and the young players. As a team, we want to win all the competitions." - said Edu Bedia, the captain of FC Goa.



The entire tournament is happening in Kolkata, and matches will kick off at 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time. The timing of the matches was something Juan Fernando was not happy with, but he understood the nature of the competition. The coach also did not look particularly happy with the resources given, and the training facilities for the tournament, and said "It is a pleasure for us to participate in the Durand Cup. It's a historical competition in India and Asia. I know the timing of the Durand Cup is in September as many teams are in pre-season. It is difficult to prepare training centers during this time but we cannot make excuses. The games are at 3 pm, and it's a difficult time for the players because it's very hot. We hope we change some points in the future (wrt to the competition)."



The matches of the Durand Cup will be streamed on Addatimes. There will be no telecast of Durand Cup 2021.