Durand Cup 2021: Edu Bedia, Ivan Gonzalez, Noguera and Oritz named in FC Goa's squad

Following the end of the domestic summer transfer window this week, Indian Super League team FC Goa squad for the Durand Cup has now been submitted. A total of 4 foreign players will be travelling to Kolkata for the tournament with Edu Bedia leading the way once again as he prepares to step into his fifth season with the club.

14 of the 29 players in the FC Goa squad are homegrown Goan talents while Juan Ferrando will also have his full allowed quota of 4 foreigners amongst the squad as well.

The full FC Goa squad for the 2021 Durand Cup is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Kunal Kundaikar, Manushawn Fernandes, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (c), Brison Fernandes, Md. Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis

Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Delton Colaco

The squad sees 5 players from last season's Developmental Team being promoted to the first team viz. Hrithik Tiwari, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Brison Fernandes, Christy Davis and Delton Colaco.

Three new signings will also be in the fray to make their debut for FC Goa with Nongdomba Naorem, Danstan Fernandes and Manushawn Fernandes in the squad as well.