East Bengal stare at possible penalty for fan violence against Northeast United

Northeast United FC's condemnation of racial abuse their fans suffered at the hands of East Bengal fans in Kolkata during the Durand Cup semifinal on Tuesday has led to the AIFF warning of some sort of action to be taken against the club.

East Bengal overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat NorthEast United FC 5-3 on penalties and earn a spot in the final, but their fans are alleged to have been violent after the match with the away fans.

“NorthEast United FC are deeply disturbed by the recent incident of racism, hooliganism & violence directed towards some of our fans during the Durand Cup semi-final match against East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday. Racism has no place in football, or in any aspect of life, and we unequivocally condemn such behaviour," the club from northeast India said in a statement on Wednesday, a day after the semi-final.

According to reports, there were obscene gestures made at the away fans and bricks were thrown at the Northeast United FC supporters, many of whom live in Kolkata.

🚨 | According to the students, it was when NorthEast United scored their first goal that trouble started. East Bengal fans allegedly lobbed water bottles, slippers and even stones while continuing to shout racial slurs. [TIE] #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/5XwYx94s41 — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) August 30, 2023

East Bengal also put out a statement on social media, condemning the incident. "East Bengal condemns all forms of racism. There is no room for discrimination in football, a sport which unites people."

🚨 𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐁 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🚨 pic.twitter.com/K0PFdA0Jd7 — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) August 30, 2023

Northeast United FC are yet to lodged an official complaint, according to reports, but AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said on the social media that the matter will be 'taken up'.

Saddened to read this. We will take up this matter. We have a zero tolerance on this. We have to do everything possible to completely eliminate these kinds of issues from Indian Football. https://t.co/v6rNO31i7I — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) August 30, 2023

East Bengal, who will be facing the winner of the Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa semifinal on Sunday evening, are now staring at an uncertain penalty.