Football

Durand Cup 2023 Semifinal: East Bengal 1-2 NorthEast United — Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of the Durand Cup 2023 semifinal between East Bengal and NorthEast United from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Durand Cup 2023 Semifinal: East Bengal 1-2 NorthEast United — Scores, Updates, Blog
X

NorthEast United players celebrate their second goal against East Bengal in the Durand Cup 2023 semifinal.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 Aug 2023 2:14 PM GMT

East Bengal faces NorthEast United in the first semifinal of the Durand Cup 2023 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium, on Tuesday. The game kicks off at 6 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Follow live updates:

Live Updates

2023-08-29 12:02:57
East BengalNortheast United FCDurand Cup
