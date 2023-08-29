Football
Durand Cup 2023 Semifinal: East Bengal 1-2 NorthEast United — Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Durand Cup 2023 semifinal between East Bengal and NorthEast United from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
East Bengal faces NorthEast United in the first semifinal of the Durand Cup 2023 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium, on Tuesday. The game kicks off at 6 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
Follow live updates:
Live Updates
- 29 Aug 2023 2:10 PM GMT
77' Goal! East Bengal scores
A cross from the right flank, and Mahesh receives the ball just outside the box following a backpass. He takes a low shot. It deflects off Dinesh Singh and goes into the goal. East Bengal is back in the game. NorthEast United 2-1 East Bengal.
- 29 Aug 2023 2:08 PM GMT
74' East Bengal takes an attack deep
East Bengal builds an attack on a counterattack after Gill sends the ball back into the game. Herrera and Mahesh strike a combination and build an attack but lose momentum at the attacking third. NorthEast United FC's defence is having a good day at the office.
- 29 Aug 2023 2:05 PM GMT
71' Corner for East Bengal
Mahesh earns a corner for East Bengal. But Cleiton Silva could not convert as his header went off the target.
- 29 Aug 2023 2:00 PM GMT
66' Brilliant defending by NorthEast United
Dinesh Singh is brilliant in the defence. He blocks a cross sent towards Mahesh. But Dinesh dives in to clear the ball with a header. NorthEast United 2-0 East Benga. Phalguli Singh and Manvir Singh are taken off. Gani Ahmed and Huidrom Thoi Singh are coming in for Northeast United.
- 29 Aug 2023 1:53 PM GMT
60' Substitution by East Bengal
East Bengal makes two changes.
Gursimrat Singh comes in place of Harmanjot Khabra, as Cleiton Silva replaces Jordan Elsey.
- 29 Aug 2023 1:51 PM GMT
57' Goal! NorthEast United extends lead
Phalguni Singh increases NorthEast United's lead in the semifinal. Phalguni cuts in and scores with a brilliant shot for the Highlanders. Tondongba Singh comes up with the pass. NorthEast United 2-0 East Bengal.
- 29 Aug 2023 1:47 PM GMT
55' Carles Cuadrat booked!
The referee shows a yellow card to East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat for showing strong dissent to the referee's decision to give a throw-in to NEUFC.
In the meantime, Nandha misses a chance. His shot hit the back post. He cannot attempt another. East Bengal 0-1 NorthEast United.
- 29 Aug 2023 1:45 PM GMT
50' Yellow card for Dinesh Singh
Yellow Card for Dinesh Singh after a wild challenge on Naorem Mahesh Singh.
Substitution by NEUFC just five minutes into the second half.
Ibson Di Meelo replaces Nestor Roger.
- 29 Aug 2023 1:40 PM GMT
48' Mirshad denies East Bengal again!
Mahesh takes a low shot from outside the box on the left after playing a one-two with Siverio, but no change in the scoreboard as Mirshad collects the ball.
- 29 Aug 2023 1:36 PM GMT
Second half starts
East Bengal makes a couple of changes before the start of the second half.
Souvik Chakrabarti in Nishu Kumar out
Borja Herrera in Pardo out