ISL: East Bengal's transfer ban lifted

FIFA has lifted the transfer ban imposed on ISL outfit East Bengal FC. The decision is understood to have been communicated to the club on Thursday midnight.

The Bridge had earlier reported that the transfer ban would cease to exist before Saturday.

"This comes as a relief for all the stakeholders of the Club including the fans and the team. The current management has been working with all stakeholders involved to find the most amicable way forward while following multiple processes and legalities given that this was a complicated case to begin with. Considerable time has been lost, however we can now only focus on the remainder of the season," said Namrata Parekh, CEO of Emami East Bengal FC.



With the lifting of the transfer ban, the Club will now be able to work on registering new players for the upcoming fixtures of Hero ISL 2022-23 and the Hero Super Cup.





