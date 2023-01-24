ISL: East Bengal's transfer ban set to be lifted before FC Goa match

East Bengal may soon get rid of its transfer ban problem. A source close to the development confirmed that they are trying to lift the transfer ban before the FC Goa match. The process has already started and is expected to be completed before coming Saturday.

Jake Jervis will be traveling with the team to Goa for the FC Goa match.



The ninth-placed team signed Jake Jervis at the start of the January window to replace Eliandro. However, on 9th January East Bengal received the ban over non-payment of dues to Omid Singh.

Singh was signed by EB legacy officials before the 2020 ISL but his contract was terminated after Shree Cement entered the scenario. Singh was due to get an amount of 1 crore 65 lakhs for which he went to the FIFA Player status committee.

FIFA earlier warned EB management in August to pay the dues within December. But due to the unprofessional attitude of EB management, the amount was not cleared within the given time. As a result in January, they received the transfer ban.

They failed to sign many players due to this transfer ban. For this ban, they failed to register Jake Jervis after his incoming in the 1st week of January. Currently, they are facing a lot of problems up front and Jake Jervis would have solved a lot of them.

East Bengal is currently having a very average season under Stephen Constantine. They are currently have 12 points from 14 matches with only 4 wins. They will face FC Goa on 26th January. Now it will be interesting to see whether they can get their desired Indian players after the transfer ban gets lifted.