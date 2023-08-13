Football
Durand Cup 2023 LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala FC- Updates, Scores, Blog
Kerala Blasters will take on local rivals Gokulam Kerala FC today at the Mohun Bagan ground at 2:30 PM. Get the LIVE updates here.
Durand Cup 2023 Live: Kerala Blasters FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will face off today as the maiden Kerala Derby takes center stage. The clash between KBFC and Gokulam Kerala promises to be a riveting encounter, pitting two relatively new yet fiercely competitive clubs against each other.
Currently, Gokulam Kerala sits on top of the table in group C after defeating Indian Airforce. Also Read:Durand Cup 2023 Points Table
Get all your LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 13 Aug 2023 9:37 AM GMT
34' GOOOOAAAALLL!
Adrian Luna was brought down in-front of the box. Luna takes it goalkeeper denies, the ball falls inside the box. Nihal, Naocha all tries their luck but it is Justin who slots it in.
KBFC 1 - 1 GKFC
- 13 Aug 2023 9:33 AM GMT
31' Good outing from Sachin!
Gokulam on the counter, beating the Blasters defence. Sachin makes a timely outing to clear it.
- 13 Aug 2023 9:30 AM GMT
28' KBFC on the attack!
Kerala Blasters on the attack pushing for that equalizer. Justine Emmanuel finds Luna in the box but he misses.
- 13 Aug 2023 9:24 AM GMT
23' Corner for Kerala Blasters!
Luna takes the corner, well executed and Justine gets a free header but it goes over the bar.
- 13 Aug 2023 9:18 AM GMT
16' GOAALLL!
Gokulam takes the lead. It is Bouba who puts the Malabarians ahead. Nili Pedromo takes a corner and Bouba connects it with a well placed header.
GKFC 1 - 0 KBFC
- 13 Aug 2023 9:15 AM GMT
13' Still deadlocked!
Gokulam sitting back a bit right now to defend the Blasters. KBFC trying to pressure the defense to break the defensive line.
- 13 Aug 2023 9:08 AM GMT
6' Free kick for Gokulam!
A free kick is awarded to GKFC for a foul on Alex Sanchez from Jeakson Singh. It is cleared to safety.
- 13 Aug 2023 9:05 AM GMT
3' A high intensity affair right from the start!
Gokulam Kerala and Kerala Blasters both are pressing high trying to force errors from each others defence lines.
- 13 Aug 2023 9:00 AM GMT
KICK OFF!
The ball is rolling at the Mohun Bagan ground, Gokulam Kerala playing from left to right.