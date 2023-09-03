Asian Games
Football

Durand Cup 2023 Final LIVE: East Bengal 0-1 Mohun Bagan in 2nd Half - Scores, Updates, Blog

The Durand Cup 2023 final between East Bengal and Mohun was locked at 0-0 at Half Time. Dimitros Petratos made it 1-0 for 10-man MB in the 71st minute.

Durand Cup 2023 Final LIVE: East Bengal 0-1 Mohun Bagan in 2nd Half - Scores, Updates, Blog
Durand Cup Final (Kolkata derby)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 3 Sep 2023 12:14 PM GMT

Durand Cup 2023 Final Live: The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup final will start at 4:00 PM IST at the Vivekanada Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday (September 3, 2023). The winner of this Kolkata derby will also get the bragging rights for having won the most Durand Cup titles in history.

Neither team could break the deadlock in an exciting first half, in which EB's Nandhakumar Sekar and MB's Dimitros Petratos went close to scoring. There were four yellow cards in added time of the first half as the match became ill-tempered. Anirudh Thapa was sent off for a second yellow, but Dimitros Petratos made it 1-0 for 10-man MB in the 71st minute.

LIVE Updates:

East Bengalmohun baganDurand CupIndian FootballKolkata derby
