Durand Cup 2023 Final LIVE: East Bengal 0-1 Mohun Bagan in 2nd Half - Scores, Updates, Blog
The Durand Cup 2023 final between East Bengal and Mohun was locked at 0-0 at Half Time. Dimitros Petratos made it 1-0 for 10-man MB in the 71st minute.
Durand Cup 2023 Final Live: The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup final will start at 4:00 PM IST at the Vivekanada Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday (September 3, 2023). The winner of this Kolkata derby will also get the bragging rights for having won the most Durand Cup titles in history.
Neither team could break the deadlock in an exciting first half, in which EB's Nandhakumar Sekar and MB's Dimitros Petratos went close to scoring. There were four yellow cards in added time of the first half as the match became ill-tempered. Anirudh Thapa was sent off for a second yellow, but Dimitros Petratos made it 1-0 for 10-man MB in the 71st minute.
LIVE Updates:
- 3 Sep 2023 12:12 PM GMT
77' - East Bengal bang on door
East Bengal strike back like wounded tigers even as tears start flowing in the stands. Nandhakumar shoots just over the bar a minute after the Mohun Bagan goal. Siverio then goes close as we break for the last water break of the game.
13 more minutes of regulation time.
- 3 Sep 2023 12:07 PM GMT
71' - Mohun Bagan score! Petratos makes it 1-0!
Mohun Bagan, under the cosh with a one-man disadvantage, fire back. Dimitros Petratos, rising like a Greek god, slams his shot into goal after a counter-attack. It was a shot from outside the box and it found its way in through a sea of legs.
What a goal! What a time to score it!
Mohun Bagan, at least for the next few minutes, are kings of Kolkata!
- 3 Sep 2023 11:58 AM GMT
62' Mohun Bagan down to 10 men!!!
A massive blow for Mohun Bagan! Anirudh Thapa picks up a second yellow card for a high boot challenge against Siverio. With 30 minutes to go, Mohun Bagan will have to navigate the rest of the match with ten men. A tough uphill battle awaits!
- 3 Sep 2023 11:56 AM GMT
60' Hugo misses!
What a miss from Hugo! Petratos delivers a high ball to Manvir on the right, and Manvir sets it up perfectly for Hugo inside the box. It should have been an easy finish, but Hugo misses the target. A golden opportunity goes begging for Mohun Bagan!
- 3 Sep 2023 11:50 AM GMT
53' Sadiku misses, again!
Borja with a powerful shot, but the Mohun Bagan defense comes to the rescue with a timely block! Anwar Ali keeps the ball in play and initiates a counter-attack. However, Armando Sadiku's effort at the end of the move goes wide.
- 3 Sep 2023 11:41 AM GMT
45' The game resumes!
And we're back for the second half! The stage is set for another thrilling 45 minutes in this historic Durand Cup Final between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.
- 3 Sep 2023 11:24 AM GMT
Half-Time Update!
It's been an intense first half with both teams showcasing their attacking strength. Sahal's missed opportunity for Mohun Bagan and Nandha Kumar's and Siverio's near-misses for East Bengal kept us on the edge of our seats.
The midfield battle remains fierce, and both sides are hungry for that crucial breakthrough.
East Bengal 0 - 0 Mohun Bagan
- 3 Sep 2023 11:21 AM GMT
46' The game is heating up!
Saul Crespo pulls down Armando Sadiku by his shorts and refuses to let go. The referee takes immediate action, booking Saul Crespo for his actions, followed by a yellow card for Hugo Boumous, who got involved in the ensuing argument. Tempers flaring in this high-stakes match!
- 3 Sep 2023 11:19 AM GMT
41' Nandha skies a good chance!
Another missed opportunity, and it should have been a goal! Nandha Kumar delivers a tempting cross into the box for Siverio, but the ball bounces out of Siverio's boots at the crucial moment.
Nandha, alert for the rebound, is in the right place, but he sends it soaring over the crossbar. A golden chance wasted for East Bengal.
- 3 Sep 2023 11:12 AM GMT
37' What a huge miss!
What a chance for Mohun Bagan, and it's a massive miss from Sahal! Thapa delivers a precise through ball from the right-wing to Ashish Rai. Ashish does well to keep the ball in play and sends in a cross to Sahal, who finds himself unmarked inside the box.
However the attempt for a first-time volley, Sahal narrowly misses the target. A golden opportunity goes begging for the Mariners!