Durand Cup 2023 Final LIVE: East Bengal 0-1 Mohun Bagan in 2nd Half - Scores, Updates, Blog

Durand Cup 2023 Final Live: The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup final will start at 4:00 PM IST at the Vivekanada Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday (September 3, 2023). The winner of this Kolkata derby will also get the bragging rights for having won the most Durand Cup titles in history.

Neither team could break the deadlock in an exciting first half, in which EB's Nandhakumar Sekar and MB's Dimitros Petratos went close to scoring. There were four yellow cards in added time of the first half as the match became ill-tempered. Anirudh Thapa was sent off for a second yellow, but Dimitros Petratos made it 1-0 for 10-man MB in the 71st minute.

