Clash of Titans: The 13th Kolkata Derby in Durand Cup Final

Today, in the heart of Kolkata, the 132nd Cup will find its champion, and history will be rewritten.

The 13th Kolkata Derby in the Durand Cup Final isn't just a football match; it's a cultural spectacle, a testament to the enduring spirit of competition, and a celebration of the beautiful game.

At the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal are set to collide in what can only be described as the "Boro Match" or "Big Match" of Indian football.

A Timeless Rivalry



Beyond the boundaries of sport, the Kolkata derby is a cultural institution. It's a rivalry that traces its roots back to August 8, 1921, when the first official derby (then known as the Calcutta derby) ended in a dramatic 0-0 draw in the Cooch Behar Cup.

Mohun Bagan would go on to win the replayed semifinal on August 10, defeating East Bengal 3–0. A rivalry was born, one that would become deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of Kolkata.

Head to Head

Over the years, these two footballing giants have locked horns 389 times, with East Bengal securing 137 wins and Mohun Bagan 127, creating a head-to-head battle that is as fierce as it is storied.

Both clubs also share the distinction of winning the most Durand Cup trophies, with 16 apiece, making this final not just a quest for glory but also a battle for supremacy.

Durand Cup Dominance: 16 Trophies Each

The Durand Cup, steeped in footballing prestige, has seen these two teams face off in the final 12 times, with East Bengal prevailing in six of those encounters and Mohun Bagan emerging victorious on four occasions. In 1960 and 1982, the game was so evenly matched that both times, they shared the coveted trophy.

Kolkata Derby in Finals

The first Kolkata derby in Durand Cup final took place during the 1960-61 season, setting the stage for decades of footballing drama.

That match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Arun Ghosh scoring for Mohun Bagan and Amiya Banerjee netting for East Bengal.

A replay the following day resulted in another draw, leading to the declaration of both teams as joint winners.

Durand Cup final Derby winners

Mohun Bagan: 1964, 1984, 1986, 1994,

East Bengal: 1970, 1972, 1978, 1989, 2004

Shared: 1960, 1983

Probable XI:

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Asish Rai, Anwar Ali, Brendan Hamill, Subhashish Bose, Glan Martins, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos.

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Jordan Elsey, Lalchhununga, Mandar Rao Dessai, Hamanjot Khabra, Saul Crespo, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio.

Live Info

For those lucky enough to be in Kolkata, the action unfolds at the Salt Lake Stadium at 4 PM.

For the rest of the world, Sony Sports Ten 2 offers live telecast, and the Sony LIV App provides an avenue to stream every moment of this historic match.