Durand Cup 2023 semifinals fixtures finalised

Northeast United will take on East Bengal in the first semifinal of the 2023 Durand Cup on Tuesday before FC Goa take on Mohun Bagan in the second semifinal on Thursday. The winners of the two semifinals will meet in Sunday's Durand Cup final.

Both the semifinals and the final of the 132nd edition of Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia, will be held in Kolkata.

An East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata derby in the final, a rematch of the group encounter which EB won, remains on the cards if both sides win their respective semifinals.

Mohun Bagan completed the semifinal lineup by beating Mumbai City FC 3-1 in the last quarterfinal. In the other quarterfinals, Northeast United beat Army Red 1-0, East Bengal beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 and FC Goa beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1.

Durand Cup 2023 Semifinals

Northeast United vs East Bengal - August 29, Tuesday (6 pm IST)

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan - August 31, Thursday (6 pm IST)

Durand Cup 2023 Final

TBD vs TBD - September 3, Sunday (6 pm IST)