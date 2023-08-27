Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Durand Cup 2023 LIVE: Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City Quarterfinal — Live Score, Updates, Result
Mohun Bagan SG or Mumbai City FC? Who will be the 4th team in the Durand Cup 2023 semifinals? Follow Live:
Durand Cup 2023 Live: Northeast United, East Bengal and FC Goa are the three teams in the Durand Cup 2023 semifinals. Who will be the 4th team? Mohun Bagan SG or Mumbai City FC? The two biggest superpowers of Indian domestic football clash tonight in this quarterfinal to take on FC Goa in the semis.
Match begins at 6 pm IST. Follow Live:
Live Updates
2023-08-27 12:08:06
- 27 Aug 2023 12:12 PM GMT
Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG
The two biggest superpowers of Indian domestic football bring out the big guns for this quarterfinal clash.
Next Story