Durand Cup 2023 Knockout Stage: Teams qualified, Draw, Pots and format

All eight teams for the The Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinals have been confirmed after the game between Army Red and Rajasthan United FC, with the regimental side securing the last spot to complete the draw.

Out of the 24 participating teams, six sides secured their quarterfinal berths by topping the points table, while the remaining two qualified as the best second-placed teams.



Teams qualified

East Bengal secured their spot in the quarterfinal from Group A as the table toppers in a shocking outcome. The Gold and Gold brigade defied Juan Ferrando's fancied Mohun Bagan to maintain their pole position. The Mariners advanced to the last eight as the second placed side from Group A.

Mohun Bagan's qualification was confirmed after Mohammedan Sporting notched up an impressive 6-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC, which resulted in a nail-biting goal difference scenario. With Mohun Bagan holding a goal difference of six, Mohammedan Sporting needed one more goal to surpass them but narrowly fell short.

In Group B, Mumbai City FC won all their three games with sheer dominance, securing the pole position and a place in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting, the second place holder in the group, despite missing qualification by a mere one goal, demonstrated their mettle, putting up fighting display.



Group C bore witness to Gokulam Kerala FC's remarkable asendency in the Durand Cup, as they topped the group, featuring ISL heavyweights Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, and sealed a place in the quarterfinals.

Manolo Marquez's FC Goa asserted their supremacy in Group D, clinching the top spot and advancing to the quarterfinals. NorthEast United FC also claimed a knockout berth as one of the best second-placed teams.

Group E saw Chennaiyin FC shine under the guidance of their new coach, Owen Coyle. Winning all three games, they earned their place in the quarterfinals, while newly promoted I-league team Delhi FC and Hyderabad FC faced elimination.

The spotlight shone on Group F as Army Red clinched their place in the quarterfinals after defeating Rajasthan United FC. This marked a notable achievement as the sole army team to progress, while Rajasthan United and Odisha FC fought valiantly but fell short of qualification.

Knockouts Draw

Another draw will determine the quarterfinal matchups, adding an element of excitement to the upcoming clashes. The draw will be held on August 22nd at 9:00 PM. The teams are divided into two pots, pot 1 consists of teams that are playing in Kolkata and pot 2 teams playing in Guwahati and Kokrajhar.

POT 1: East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan SG, Mumbai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC

POT 2: NorthEast United FC, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC, Army Red

Format

The knockout stages of the Durand Cup will not have extra time. Rather, following 90 minutes of gameplay, the teams will proceed directly to a penalty shootout in the event of a tie. These matches will be one-legged ties.

Knockouts Fixtures

The quarterfinals are set to commence on August 24th.

Q.F 1 - 24th August 6:00 PM

Q.F 2 - 25th August 6:00 PM

Q.F 3 - 26th August 6;00 PM

Q.F 4 - 27th August 6:00 PM

The semifinals are scheduled on August 29th and 31st. The final is scheduled for September 3rd, Sunday, promising a thrilling end to the Durand Cup 2023.