Controversy erupts over alleged alteration of AIFF Executive Committee meeting minutes

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), under the leadership of Kalyan Chaubey, finds itself embroiled in controversy following reported alterations to the draft minutes of an executive committee meeting held on November 9. The focus of the meeting was to ratify the termination of the General Secretary, Shaji Prabhakaran, who was officially dismissed on November 7 for what was cited as a "breach of trust."

The controversy deepened as it was revealed that the draft minutes circulated on December 14 underwent modifications just two days later. This revision coincided with a Delhi High Court interim stay on Prabhakaran's removal, as ordered by Justice Subramonium Prasad on December 8. The court stated that the termination appeared contrary to the procedures outlined in Article 32 Clause 11 of the AIFF Constitution, which mandates the executive committee to decide on the appointment or dismissal of the General Secretary based on the president's proposal.

Prabhakaran's legal counsel argued that the matter of his termination was not presented before the executive committee, raising questions about the procedural aspects of the decision-making process. The termination letter, signed by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, Vice President NA Haris, and Treasurer Kipa Ajay, served as the basis for the executive committee's endorsement during the meeting held two days after the dismissal.

The AIFF's handling of the situation further raised eyebrows when it was discovered that the draft minutes were initially circulated to the executive committee members on December 14, more than a month after the meeting. The revised draft, sent on December 16, included an inserted paragraph regarding the ratification of decisions related to Prabhakaran's termination and the appointment of an acting secretary-general, M Satyanarayan.

Notably, a senior AIFF official declined to comment on the reasons behind the changes, citing the sub-judice nature of the matter. The AIFF is set to submit the revised minutes to the court for consideration at the next hearing on December 20. The controversy also brings attention to Article 34 of the AIFF Constitution, which outlines the Emergency Committee's role in handling matters requiring immediate resolution between executive committee meetings.