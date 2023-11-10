AIFF Executive Committee ratifies sacking of Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Executive Committee on Thursday ratified the sacking of Shaji Prabhakaran from the high-profile post of the secretary general for "breach of trust", completing a mere formality.

The AIFF executive committee met and approved the appointment of Karnataka official Satyanarayan M as the acting secretary general.

Shaji Prabhakaran was sacked on Tuesday from the post of secretary general with Chaubey serving the termination order two days before the executive committee meeting.

While 51-year-old Prabhakaran deemed the termination unconstitutional due to no response from the executive committee, the formality was done on Thursday.

"The post of the secretary general is a paid post and he was not appointed by the ExCo. The president has the power to appoint and remove him. So the president issued the termination letter."



His successor M Satyanarayan said that the Executive committee was 'unanimous' in ratifying the decision to terminate Prabhakaran.



"There was no objection from any member of the executive committee, it was a unanimous decision (to ratify the termination of Shaji Prabhakaran as Secretary General)," Satyanarayan told PTI.

Four members, including former India captains Bhaichung Bhutia and Climax Lawrence, were absent.

Prabhakaran's sacking came 14 months after his appointment to the post even as the national federation did not mention what the breach of trust was that prompted the action. He had described his termination as a "conspiracy".

He had also challenged the constitutional validity of the termination decision, saying that it did not get prior approval from the Executive Committee of the AIFF. Vice President NA Haris had, however, said that the president can appoint and remove a secretary general since the post is a paid one.