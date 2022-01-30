Football
South Korea ends Australia's Asian Cup 2022 journey by 1-0 win in Quarterfinals LIVE: Blog, Goals, Updates, Results
Australia and South Korea will face each other in the first game of the Women's Asian Cup 2022 quarterfinals, to secure a semifinal spot.
South Korea surprised everyone as they defeated Australia 1-0, in a thrilling quarterfinals match in Pune. Throughout the match, both teams struggled to convert opportunities into goals. However, in the 86th minute, South Korea's star striker Ji Soyun delivered an absolutely beautiful right-footed shot past Australian goalkeeper Lydia Williams. This was Australia's first defeat in the tournament, which unfortunately also ended their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 campaign.
The match begins at 1.30 pm IST.
Follow for all the live updates here...
Live Updates
- 30 Jan 2022 10:01 AM GMT
End of the live blog.
South Korea surprised everyone as they defeat the tournament favourites Australia, to win the quarterfinal match by 1-0 and claim that semi-final spot. Thank you everyone for tuning in, we'll be back in the evening with Philipines vs Chinese Taipei match.
Follow the Philippines vs Chinese Taipei match here :
https://thebridge.in/football/asian-cup-philippines-chinese-taipaei-quarterfinals-live-results-28784
- 30 Jan 2022 9:58 AM GMT
96' Full Time South Korea are into the Semi-finals!!!!!1
South Korea upsets the might Matildas! They win the match by 1-0.
- 30 Jan 2022 9:49 AM GMT
86' GOALLLLLLLLL
The Korea Republic shocks Australia with a late goal. What a strike by JIi!
- 30 Jan 2022 9:38 AM GMT
76' Substitution
South Korea: Choe out, Lee Min in.
- 30 Jan 2022 9:38 AM GMT
75' It doesn't seem to be Sam Kerr's day today
She misses a HUGE opportunity to put the Matildas in the lead.
- 30 Jan 2022 9:36 AM GMT
75' A tight game
One goal from either team will make a huge difference as the game heads towards its dying minutes.