Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

South Korea ends Australia's Asian Cup 2022 journey by 1-0 win in Quarterfinals LIVE: Blog, Goals, Updates, Results

Australia and South Korea will face each other in the first game of the Women's Asian Cup 2022 quarterfinals, to secure a semifinal spot.

Australia vs South Korea AFC Womens Asian Cup 2022 quarterfinals
X

Australia vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 quarterfinals 

By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-01-30T18:51:08+05:30

South Korea surprised everyone as they defeated Australia 1-0, in a thrilling quarterfinals match in Pune. Throughout the match, both teams struggled to convert opportunities into goals. However, in the 86th minute, South Korea's star striker Ji Soyun delivered an absolutely beautiful right-footed shot past Australian goalkeeper Lydia Williams. This was Australia's first defeat in the tournament, which unfortunately also ended their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 campaign.

The match begins at 1.30 pm IST.

Follow for all the live updates here...

Live Updates

>Load More
Football Women 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X