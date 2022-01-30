South Korea ends Australia's Asian Cup 2022 journey by 1-0 win in Quarterfinals LIVE: Blog, Goals, Updates, Results

South Korea surprised everyone as they defeated Australia 1-0, in a thrilling quarterfinals match in Pune. Throughout the match, both teams struggled to convert opportunities into goals. However, in the 86th minute, South Korea's star striker Ji Soyun delivered an absolutely beautiful right-footed shot past Australian goalkeeper Lydia Williams. This was Australia's first defeat in the tournament, which unfortunately also ended their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 campaign.

