Football

Philippines win penalty kicks against Chinese Taipei and qualify for semi-finals of Asian Cup 2022: LIVE Blog, Goals, Updates, Results

The Philippines have also qualified for their first-ever World Cup with this win.

Philippines win penalty kicks against Chinese Taipei and qualify for semi-finals of Asian Cup 2022: LIVE Blog, Goals, Updates, Results
By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-01-30T22:31:52+05:30

In a thrilling quarterfinal match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup, the Philippines beat Chinese Taipei by 4-3 in penalty kicks and seal that semi-final berth, as well as qualified for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Follow all the live updates here...

Live Updates

Football Women's Football AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 
