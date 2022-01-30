Football
Philippines win penalty kicks against Chinese Taipei and qualify for semi-finals of Asian Cup 2022: LIVE Blog, Goals, Updates, Results
The Philippines have also qualified for their first-ever World Cup with this win.
In a thrilling quarterfinal match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup, the Philippines beat Chinese Taipei by 4-3 in penalty kicks and seal that semi-final berth, as well as qualified for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.
Follow all the live updates here...
Live Updates
- 30 Jan 2022 4:55 PM GMT
End of the live blog.
What a wonderful day of football this has been! Thank you everyone for tuning in. Japan, South Korea, China and Philippines are into the semi-finals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. We will see you then, until then keep supporting women in sports!
- 30 Jan 2022 4:52 PM GMT
Philippines are into the semis!
The team wins against Chinese Taipei in a tense penalty shoot outs after the game ended 1-1. They won the penalty kicks by 4-3. With the semi-finals qualification, the team also qualifies for nest year's FIFA World Cup.
- 30 Jan 2022 4:46 PM GMT
Taipei: SAVED
TPE: 3
PHI: 3
- 30 Jan 2022 4:45 PM GMT
Taipei: SAVED
TPE: 3
PH: 2
- 30 Jan 2022 4:43 PM GMT
Philippines: SAVED
TPE: 3
PHI: 2
- 30 Jan 2022 4:42 PM GMT
Taipei: MISSED
TPE: 3
PH: 2
- 30 Jan 2022 4:41 PM GMT
Philippines: SAVED
TPE:3
PH: 2
- 30 Jan 2022 4:41 PM GMT
Taipei: GOAL
TPE: 3
PH: 2