European international striker Armando Sadiku joins Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have acquired Albanian striker Armando Sadiku, a current international player, on a two-year deal. The Bridge had reported earlier this week that this transfer was going to go through.

The tall striker is a legend in Albanian football, having scored his country’s maiden goal in the European Championships in 2016. He has netted 12 times in 37 matches for his country.

Sadiku will make a move from Spanish second-division side FC Cartagena, where he spent a year following a transfer from fellow second-division side UD Las Palmas. In 31 appearances last season, he scored eight goals.

"There is good awareness about Indian football in Spain these days. I let the Mohun Bagan SG management team know within a week of their offer that I was willing to come to India," Sadiku said.

A cousin of Switzerland and Arsenal star Granit Xhaka, his first international move had been to Switzerland, following which he moved to Spain.

Sadiku is likely to replace Joni Kauko, who is recuperating from an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his knee. He joins the illustrious transfer list Mohun Bagan have acquired in the ongoing transfer window, which includes Australian 2022 World Cupper Jason Cummings and India internationals Anwar Ali and Anirudh Thapa on big contracts.