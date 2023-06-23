Race for Sahal Abdul Samad: Mohun Bagan SG in hot pursuit

Mohun Bagan Super Giants are desperate to land Sahal Abdul Samad's signature this year. A source close to the development confirmed that he has received a lucrative offer from the Kolkata-based club, who also acquired Anirudh Thapa in what is being called the biggest transfer in Indian football.

Kerala Blasters are reportedly not in a hurry to take the deal through this season, and they will wait for the highest bidder, according to sources. However, the Kerala-based club are open to the possibility of Sahal's six-year stay with KBFC coming to an end if the bidding war gains sufficient traction.

Two other ISL clubs, reportedly Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC, are also in the race for Sahal.

Sahal Abdul Samad, 26, is one of the most popular football talents of recent times from the country.

Sahal is one of the very few Indian footballers to have played abroad in his formative years. He was a part of the Etihad Sports of UAE. In 2017, he was signed by Kerala Blasters FC.

He has already played 97 matches for the KBFC team scoring 10 goals. He is a versatile player who can play almost every outfield position. However, he is best suited to playing as an attacking midfielder or as a second striker.



He is also an essential member of the national team. He has played 25 matches for the Blue Tigers scoring 3 goals.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants are building a strong team in the ongoing transfer window. They have already secured the services of Anirudh Thapa and Jason Cummings. They are currently in talks with an Albanian striker. With such a strong team, it will be interesting to see how far Juan Ferrando can take this team in the upcoming AFC Cup.