Amey Ranawade to stay at Mumbai City F.C. till 2025

The 23-year-old right-back has put pen to paper to a long-term contract that will keep him at his hometown club Mumbai City F.C. till 2025. The club officially confirmed the news on their social media channels.



Amey Ranawade becomes the fifth Islander to extend his stay with the club this summer as our very own मुंबईकर pens a four-year contract extension! ✍️#Amey2025 #AamchiCity 🔵 @AmeyRanawadehttps://t.co/yCYFxaDKiJ — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) June 17, 2021

Amey becomes the fourth Islander to commit to a long-term future with the club, following Pranjal Bhumij, Rowlin Borges, and Vignesh Dakshinamurhty. Amay was an integral part of Sergio Lobera's team that became the first team in the ISL to win the 'double.'



During the ISL final, Amey Ranawade suffered a concussion and had to leave the final mid-way for immediate treatment. He came back one day later and celebrated his club's maiden ISL final with full joy.

Here is what Amey Ranawade had to say about extending his stay with the Islanders.

"Joining Mumbai City last year was one of the best decisions I've taken in my career. Over the last year, this club has not only given me the confidence to show what I can do on the pitch but has been like my family, and like any family, they have stood by me in good times and bad. I am extremely proud and delighted that as a Mumbaikar, I will continue to be a part of my home club and this incredible family."

"I also want to express my gratitude to Sergio Lobera and the entire staff at Mumbai City for believing in me. I am aware that the future will bring a lot of new challenges, and I am ready to repay the faith everyone has put in me and give my best for my city, my club, and our fans."

The head coach Sergio Lobera has played an essential part in developing the young full-back, and this is what he had to say about the decision.

"Amey possesses a great amount of quality and has the right temperament for a young professional. He is always eager to learn more every day and never backs away from a challenge. Amey is a true fighter, and he has proven it time and again. We're glad Amey has decided to commit his future to Mumbai City, and that only reaffirms our faith in him and shows that he can go on and be an important part of his home city and this club for a long time to come."

Amey made twenty appearances for the team from Maharashtra and will be looking to keep the same momentum as last year when they start their AFC Champions League journey in 2022.