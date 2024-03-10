'Allegations baseless, no discussion happened': Ajay Kipa over graft charges against Chaubey at AIFF AGM

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) put up a united show in the questions of a slew of allegations levelled against president Kalyan Chaubey by the federation's sacked legal head Nilanjan Bhattacharjee and Former Andhra Pradesh Football Association (APFA) president Gopalakrishna Kosaraju.



At the AGM held on the sidelines of the 77th Santosh Trophy national football championship final in Yupia, Itanagar, on Saturday, the members of all state association and executive committee members of the AIFF refused to pay heed to the allegations against Chaubey and treasure Ajay Kipa.

"The allegations don't have a base, so there is no question of telling about them. It's wrong to accuse someone without a basis. So no discussion happened on that. We are here to discuss football only," Kipa told The Bridge in a telephonic interview on Sunday.

"In the AGM, the discussion is based on the annual calendar. We have discussed the development of football in our country, how we can go forward with unity and all," Kipa said.

It must be mentioned that Bhattacharjee, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleged that Chaubey and Kipa were involved in 'corruption' and accused them of issuing tender through a non-transparent tender process. They have also been accused of using AIFF credit cards and financial wrongdoings.

Addressing the allegations ahead of the AGM, Chaubey, in his letter to the member associations of the AIFF, clarified his positions and served a defamation notice to Bhattacharjee.