Kalyan Chaubey issues defamation notice to sacked legal head of AIFF ahead of AGM

Kalyan Chaubey, the president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), sent a defamation notice to the sacked legal head of the federation, Nilanjan Bhattacharjee, after the latter termed him 'corrupt' and raised several allegations against Chaubey and accused him of misusing the fund of the federation.



Chaubey on Tuesday sent a letter to the president and secretaries of all state associations and executive committee members of the AIFF, clarifying his stance on various issues and allegations levelled against him by Bhattacharjee ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the federation.

"I am writing this email to you in regard to address the personal allegations made against me by Adv Nilanjan Bhattacharjee. Initially, I did not want to dignify them with a response and preferred instead to address any concerns directly during the upcoming AGM and clarify any doubts you might have," wrote Chaubey in the mail, a copy of which is in possession with The Bridge.

"However, now we can all see these allegations have been politicised and widely spread with a clear and malicious intent not only to damage my reputation but also to destabilise the AIFF, and I felt it has become apparent to provide my comments is necessary to share through this communication," he added.

"I have sent a defamation notice to Bhattacharjee and will be pursuing this matter to its logical conclusion. While I respond personally, it is also my duty to protect the reputation of the AIFF in the face of these attempts to weaken the institution through allegations made against me," Chaubey wrote further.

Chaubey also alleged that a systematic effort had been made to malign him before the AGM and the Lok Sabha elections.

"Bhattacharjee has written a communication to Hon. Prime Minister, Hon. Home Minister, Hon Sports Minister, BJP Delhi Head Quarter, BJP Media Head, BJP Media Deputy Head and spread his allegations through Press Trust of India so that it can picked up by multiple media. The motive and agenda in tarnishing my image and reputation are visible and obvious," he further wrote.

Chaubey also tried to explain his stance on various allegations, including giving a tender to KPS Studio for the production of I-League matches. He said, "It would be pertinent to request a report from FSDL on the technical evaluation process and as to why KPS Studio was chosen."

Chaubey also discussed issuing a tender for the production of Futsal, Santosh Trophy and Indian Women's League. "On both occasions, Advocate Nilanjan Bhattacharjee was part of the Tender Selection Committee and not once did he raise a query on the Tender Selection and Award Process," he explained.

"I have asked Acting Secretary General (M Satyanarayan) to get all the relevant documents pertaining to Tender or issuance of work orders for any purpose on or behalf of AIFF. We will put these documents to the AGM," he added.

On the allegation of using dummy cameras for match broadcasting, Chaubey said, "This is a very serious allegation and I am requesting the Acting Secretary General to request those match details where Dummy Camera were allegedly used such that we can appoint a Technical Committee to view the recording and take necessary steps."

'Never used of AIFF credit card'

Addressing the issue of charges of 'corrupt' practices, Chaubey said, "In my 30 years of public life I have seen that the easiest way to malign someone is to call him “corrupt”. This, especially so when the person is in public life. I would like to put on record that this allegation has no basis in fact and is planned as a motivated act to falsely and illegally malign me."

Chaubey, meanwhile, denied using an AIFF credit card to buy personal belongings.

"I have never used the official AIFF Credit Card to buy shoes or suits or any other personal items. This is a ridiculous allegation to try and gain headlines that show me in poor light. I have asked the office to carry statements of the AIFF Credit Card to the AGM and you are all welcome to peruse them," said Chaubey.

On the allegations of 'personal trips, Chaubey said, "Since our team has taken charge, I have travelled to 25 States/UT out of 36 Member Associations. Friends, most of you have hosted me and you must have experienced my intentions, energy and quality and seen my ability to inspire various departments of respective State Governments. Most of my meetings either helped Member Associations to get their respective States to renovate or get new stadiums or football fields (natural or artificial) or to get full or partial financial support to host NFC or the National Camp."

Chaubey also asked AIFF's internal auditors Deloitte to be present at the AGM.