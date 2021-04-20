Football
AFC Champions League 2021: Persepolis FC vs FC Goa - Preview, LIVE streaming, Predicted Lineup, When and where to watch
Juan Ferrando's FC Goa take on Iranian giants Persepolis FC tonight in the 3rd match of the group stages of the AFC Champions League.
Match Preview
Two matches, two goalless draws. While FC Goa's start to their maiden AFC Champions League campaign has been immensely impressive, what with them becoming the first team to draw their first two games in the competition, Juan Ferrando will now be wanting more from his players. That won't be easy though, because their next opponents are Iranian giants Persepolis FC.
The Persian Gulf Pro League outfit came runners up in the competition in 2020 and are one of the favourites for the title this time as well. They have already won both their games so far and should top Group E comfortably. Therein lies the challenge for the Gaurs as they get ready to face their toughest test yet. Dheeraj Singh has been Goa's hero so far and he will be crucial once again, but Ferrando needs his attackers to step up to the plate too, mainly Ishan Pandita and Jorge Ortiz.
Where and when does Persepolis vs FC Goa start?
The match kicks off at 10:30 pm on Tuesday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
How can you watch the Persepolis vs FC Goa match live?
The game will be telecast on Star Sports 3 while livestreaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch all the action from the match on our LIVE Blog. Link will be updated here.
FC Goa Predicted XI
Although Ishan Pandita has been extremely useful with his off-the-ball play so far, one would feel that the Gaurs need someone more direct, who can run at defenders with the ball. Devendra Murgaonar fits that mould perfectly and gave a good account of himself when he came on in the match against Al Wahda, creating a couple of decent chances. We also expect Saviour Gama to be preferred for this one ahead of Sanson Pereira.
FC Goa Squad
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem
Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan
Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes
Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita