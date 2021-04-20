AFC Champions League 2021: Persepolis FC vs FC Goa - Preview, LIVE streaming, Predicted Lineup, When and where to watch

Two matches, two goalless draws. While FC Goa's start to their maiden AFC Champions League campaign has been immensely impressive, what with them becoming the first team to draw their first two games in the competition, Juan Ferrando will now be wanting more from his players. That won't be easy though, because their next opponents are Iranian giants Persepolis FC.

The Persian Gulf Pro League outfit came runners up in the competition in 2020 and are one of the favourites for the title this time as well. They have already won both their games so far and should top Group E comfortably. Therein lies the challenge for the Gaurs as they get ready to face their toughest test yet. Dheeraj Singh has been Goa's hero so far and he will be crucial once again, but Ferrando needs his attackers to step up to the plate too, mainly Ishan Pandita and Jorge Ortiz.