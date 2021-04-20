AFC Champions League 2021 - Persepolis FC vs FC Goa LIVE: Live Blog, Commentary, Score, Result, Updates and Reactions

After becoming the first team in the AFC Champions League's history to draw their first two games, FC Goa take on Iran's Persepolis FC in their third match of the group stages tonight. Two goalless draws against seemingly better opponents might be decent results but Juan Ferrando's side will be looking to make the most of the momentum that they have generated following an impressive attacking display against Al Wahda in their second game. But will they be able to put their chances away tonight against arguably the best team in the group?

Catch all the action from the match right here on our LIVE Blog. Kick-off is at 10:30 pm and we will be there with you all the way as the Gaurs look to create history. Stay tuned and watch this space.

