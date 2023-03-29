Adrian Luna set to miss Super Cup, confirms Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters midfielder Adrian Luna will be missing out on the upcoming Hero Super Cup 2023 due to personal reasons, the club announced on their Twitter handle on Wednesday, 29th March.

"The club would like to inform its fans that Adrian Luna has been granted leave for personal reasons. As a result, he will not be participating in the upcoming edition of the Hero Super Cup," the club statement read.



The Uruguayan shone once again for the Blasters in the recently concluded 2022-23 season with 10 goal contributions (four goals and six assists) and helped his team to reach the knockouts.

"We understand the importance of this competition, but we respect Adrian's need for time away from the team. We wish him all the best and hope to have him back with us soon," the statement read further.

With Luna's unavailability, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic will have five foreigners at his disposal, namely Dimitrios Diamantakos, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, Marko Leskovic, Victor Mongil, and Apostolos Giannou.

Kerala Blasters are placed in Group A alongside Bengaluru FC, Roundglass Punjab, and the winner of Qualifier 1. They will face Roundglass Punjab in their first fixture on the 8th of April at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.