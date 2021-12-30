Meet Zainul Abedin who ran 66km non-stop on a treadmill in 12 hours

While a majority of us continue to ignore basic fitness giving varying reasons, a lot of others continue to take it to the next level with their efforts. One such man is Zainul Abedin from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.



Known as the 'Moradabad Express', Abdein ran a whopping 66 kilometres non-stop in just 12 hours on a treadmill. He hopes this effort will take his name to the Guinness Book of World Record. Abedin was showered with flowers petals by his supporters when he achieved the feat on Saturday night.

"Finally record broken with my city energy of previous 65 km now 66.6 km on manual treadmill 1st Indian attempt of 12-hour ultra marathon on manual treadmill official Guinness World Record. Thanks to my family, friends, & everyone who join in my journey in 12 hours," Abedin posted on his Instagram account post the achievement.









The Moradabad Express maintained that his major motivation behind this race was to inspire people to stay fit.



Zainul Abedin is a running enthusiast. In 2018 he started a race in honour of women from New Delhi, went to Agra, Jaipur before returning to the starting place in just 7 days and 22 hours. This had helped him etch his name in the India book of records.

During the covid-19 pandemic, Abedin ran 50km to express his gratitude to policemen.