Fitness & Wellness
Meet Zainul Abedin who ran 66km non-stop on a treadmill in 12 hours
Zainul Abedin popularly known as the 'Moradabad Express' ran 66 kilometres non-stop on a treadmill in 12 hours.
While a majority of us continue to ignore basic fitness giving varying reasons, a lot of others continue to take it to the next level with their efforts. One such man is Zainul Abedin from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Known as the 'Moradabad Express', Abdein ran a whopping 66 kilometres non-stop in just 12 hours on a treadmill. He hopes this effort will take his name to the Guinness Book of World Record. Abedin was showered with flowers petals by his supporters when he achieved the feat on Saturday night.
Zainul Abedin is a running enthusiast. In 2018 he started a race in honour of women from New Delhi, went to Agra, Jaipur before returning to the starting place in just 7 days and 22 hours. This had helped him etch his name in the India book of records.
During the covid-19 pandemic, Abedin ran 50km to express his gratitude to policemen.