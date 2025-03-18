Mind The Gap 2025: Empowering Sport Psychologists through Ethical Practice and Innovation

Bengaluru, India - March 8, 2025: The Indian Sports Psychologist Association's (INSPA) Mind The Gap 2025conference successfully concluded on March 8, 2025, following two days of impactful learning, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. With over 150 participants, this year's conference marked a significant step toward advancing ethical practice and multidisciplinary collaboration in sport psychology.

Pre-Conference Workshop: Addressing the Slippery Slopes of Sport Psychology – Ethics by Chris Harwood (ISSP Ambassador)

The conference commenced with a powerful pre-conference workshop led by Dr. Chris Harwood, ISSP Ambassador (International Society of Sport Psychology), titled Addressing the Slippery Slopes of Sport Psychology. This workshop delved into complex ethical dilemmas in sport psychology practice, providing participants with essential frameworks for sound decision-making. Attendees explored strategies to maintain professional boundaries in diverse sporting contexts, equipping them to handle challenging scenarios with confidence.

Keynote Highlights

Dr. Harwood also delivered an inspiring keynote address titled What Makes a Practitioner – Tying the Loose Ends Together, which encouraged participants to integrate their personal philosophy, ethics, and methodologies into a cohesive sport psychology practice. This keynote empowered participants to reflect on their values and align them with professional growth strategies.

Workshops and Panel Discussions

Workshops such as Working with Family Constellations in Sports by Priyanka Prabakaran and Dance Movement Therapy in Sport by Deepthi R introduced participants to innovative intervention techniques for enhancing athlete well-being and performance.

The panel discussions provided engaging dialogues on:

Strengthening sport psychology education in India.

Stakeholder expectations for sport psychologists.

The integration of technology in sport psychology practice.

Envisioning the future of sport psychology in India through Mission 2036.

A notable highlight was the Fireside Chat with Keerthana Swaminathan and two-time Olympian Srihari Nataraj, where they discussed mental resilience, performance preparation, and navigating the demands of elite sport.

Breakthrough Activity and Closing Panel

The conference concluded with a reflective Breakthrough Activity that encouraged participants to consolidate key learnings through peer discussions and case-based roleplays. The closing panel provided an inspiring look into the future of sport psychology, emphasizing actionable steps for continued professional development.

Ample time was provided throughout the event for open discussions and reflections, allowing participants to deeply engage with the content and connect with peers.

Impact and Takeaways

The Mind The Gap 2025 conference successfully fostered meaningful conversations, equipped practitioners with practical skills, and empowered attendees to integrate ethics and innovation into their sport psychology practice. With a strong emphasis on collaboration, reflection, and skill development, this year’s conference was a significant step toward strengthening the field of sport psychology in India.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: Keerthana Swaminathan, [email protected]

About INSPA: The Indian Sports Psychologist Association (INSPA) is dedicated to advancing sport psychology practice, education, and research in India. Through workshops, conferences, and collaborative initiatives, INSPA aims to build a strong community of practitioners committed to athlete well-being and performance.