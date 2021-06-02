Meet the 76-year-old fitness enthusiast turned Instagram influencer Tripat Singh

Workouts and physical exercises are a must to keep oneself fit in today's fast-paced virtual world. While many of us just do not give enough importance to the idea of keeping fit, a 76-year-old has taken social media by storm with his daily workout routine.



Hailing from Chandigarh, the 76-year-old Tripat Singh has turned into an influencer on Instagram, thanks to his fitness regimen. With more than 71k followers on Instagram, Singh's bio in the social media application reads, "Age is no excuse to fitness."

Singh recently shared his journey in fitness and his motivation to keep working with Humans of Bombay.

"I'm Tripat, and this is my wife, Manjeet. She passed away in 1999, and I was heartbroken without Manjeet. I was depressed for years. Our business dissolved. I became a couch potato. Manjeet would have been disappointed seeing me quit. So I decided to lift myself up in my 60s and train harder to lift myself again. Today I run a successful business. And I am fitter than I ever was! And I feel my wife's spirit and support in everything I do," Singh describes in an Instagram Reel posted by Humans of Bombay.