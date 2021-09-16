Bodybuilder Manoj Patil attempts suicide; blames actor Sahil Khan

Bodybuilder and former Mr India winner, Manoj Patil, has allegedly attempted to take his own life by consuming sleeping pills at his residence in Oshiwara. The incident is reported to have happened between 12:30 am to 1:30 am at night.

Following the incident, Patil was rushed to the Cooper Hospital by his family. The bodybuilder has reportedly mentioned Bollywood actor Sahil Khan in his suicide note.

Manoj Patil has also filed a complaint against Sahil Khan at the Oshiwara police station, alleging harassment and defaming him on social media platforms. However, no FIR has been filed in this case.

The actor, on the other hand, maintained that this is a 'publicity stunt' and he has no prior association with Manoj Patil.