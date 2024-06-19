How a new movie offers vital lessons to athletes

Pixar's latest offering, Inside Out 2, has stormed the box office, raking in a record-breaking $295 million worldwide.

The film delves back into the mind of Riley, the protagonist from the first movie, but this time as a teenager.

While the fantastical world of emotions within her head continues to be a source of amusement, the core storyline tackles a very real-world issue - the complexities of managing emotions and mental health during adolescence.



#InsideOut2 is a global phenomenon and now the #1 movie in the world! 🥳



This focus resonates deeply with audiences, combining Pixar’s signature emotional impact with a timely exploration of mental health - a matter of growing importance, especially in the world of sports.



A story that mirrors reality

The first movie brilliantly captured the emotional struggles of a growing child. The sequel, meanwhile, takes the topic a step further, introducing new emotions like Envy and Anxiety, all challenges a typical teenager faces.

These new characters aren't just comedic additions; they represent the very real anxieties and self-doubt that plague young people.

And these mental challenges aren't just limited to everyday life. Athletes, for instance, wage a daily battle in their minds.

With the pressure to perform being immense, a fear of failure and heightened anxiety can be debilitating outcomes.

Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat had once said, “Sometimes, people in the system are the first ones to say, if they (athletes) are not mentally strong, why did you send them?”

She was highlighting the societal pressure on athletes to ‘be mentally strong.'

The movie Inside Out 2 strives to emphasise that despite being tough to handle, anxiety is normal.

That our emotional experiences are an important part of our identity shine through the movie, eventually reassuring the viewer that anxiety is inherent to us.

The importance of mental health



In the high-stakes world of sport, the importance of mental health cannot be overstated. Athletes, often regarded as role models for physical fitness and resilience, also face significant psychological stress.

Sports psychologist Mugdha Bavare has previously emphasized that mental health is frequently overlooked in the realm of athletics.

“Mental health, especially for athletes, is often overlooked or ignored. The most important thing that athletes have learnt during the pandemic is to express themselves if they are feeling emotionally not up to the mark,” she says.

For years now, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been a vocal advocate for mental health and has acknowledged the stigma attached to discussing mental well-being in sports.

"Itna bolna matlab aap ke liye sports khatam hi samjho (that would be as good as ending my sporting career)," Phogat had explained.

"They will not understand. Moreover, they will not even let you participate in the next tournament. They will say you are not in the right frame of mind.”

Badminton star H.S. Prannoy has echoed this sentiment, noting that while awareness about mental health has increased, significant barriers still exist.

“Whenever you say that you need to talk to a professional, people think you are mentally unstable,” he had said while admitting that even he was reluctant to seek the help of a mental health expert almost ten years ago.

“People were not vocal about it back then. Now I feel like there is a lot of awareness and people are opening up about it. Things have changed but maybe only 10%; there is still a long way to go.”

Indian football goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had pointed out the culture around athletes being ‘steel-minded’ and ‘emotionless’.

“It is (because of) the atmosphere created around athleticism and athletes and how steel-minded and emotionless and pain-free they should be.

“Anything which challenges that notion, they don’t want to relate with,” he had said.

As sport psychologists become more involved in athlete support programs, there is hope for a cultural shift that recognizes the importance of mental health alongside physical activity.



Sports psychologist Bavare notes: “Given that sports psychologists have only recently started becoming a feature in the support system of Indian sports, there aren’t too many who have the experience of working with athletes on a day-to-day basis. So, as India develops as a sporting nation, grooming talent in sports science, including psychology, will be essential.”

Audience reaction

The impact of Inside Out 2 extends beyond its entertainment value, resonating deeply with viewers who see reflections of their own emotional journeys.

Dr. Devanshee spoke to The Bridge and expressed how the film’s portrayal of emotional changes struck a chord with her.

“Well, I cried, I don’t usually cry in movies so I liked it very much,” she said.

When asked about dealing with emotional changes, she added, “I try my best. But on a serious note? I really don’t know (before). I wish I had something some rituals or systems in place to like actively take care of my mental health but I’m working on it I suppose”

The film’s realistic depiction of anxiety and other emotions is a powerful reminder that experiencing emotions is a normal part of life.

Anxiety is not inherently negative but a natural response to stress.

This understanding aligns with psychological perspectives that advocate for the acceptance and management of emotions rather than their suppression.



As psychologist Lisa Damour, who consulted on the film, explains, “There’s healthy and also unhealthy anxiety. Anxiety is a natural and unavoidable aspect of life. It’s there to alert us to potential threats, and to help us protect ourselves.”

A call to action

Inside Out 2 not only entertains its audience but also teaches the importance of emotional health.

The film’s success highlights the growing recognition of the need to address mental illness openly and honestly. This message applies especially to athletes.

As the field of sports psychology continues to evolve, there is a shift towards prioritizing the holistic well-being of athletes.

By embracing the lessons from the movie, the sporting community can take meaningful steps towards supporting the mental health of athletes by ensuring that they are equipped to handle the challenges of their careers with resilience and strength.

After all, Riley’s journey in Inside Out 2 reflects the experiences of many sportspersons. The emotional exploration of the film is a powerful reminder that mental health is an integral part of ones well-being.

By promoting a culture that values mental health, the sporting ecosystem can not just help athletes succeed but also help them find true satisfaction off the field.