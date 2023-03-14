Indian girl becomes world’s youngest yoga instructor

Praanvi Gupta, all of 7 years and 165 days old, clinched the Guinness World Record for the ‘Youngest Yoga Instructor (Female)’. What started as a hobby and passion for the schoolgirl has now turned into a full-fledged career for the Indian.



However, she isn’t the first from the country to achieve such a feat. In 2021, Reyansh Surana became the youngest yoga instructor (male) at the age of 9 years and 220 days, before Gupta took the title of the ‘youngest’ from him.



Praanvi completed the 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training Course after which she was approved and certified as an RYT200 (Registered Yoga Teacher) by the Yoga Alliance Organisation.



Having started watching her mother doing yoga when she was just over three years old, Praanvi would sit and try to imitate her mother’s poses and moves. Eventually, she would go on to practise it on her own.



About five months or so ago, Gupta was enrolled into yoga classes at the age of 7. It was during these yoga sessions which she used to attend in between school breaks when the youngster discovered her love for the activity and wished to spread it via teaching.

The school-goer is also the recipient of numerous Gold medals in International Olympiads for her excellent accomplishments. “This journey was not an easy one, because of my regular school which was also ongoing,” Praanvi said, as per the Guinness World Records website.



“But, with great support from my teachers and parents, I’m happy that I successfully completed and passed the qualification exam of Yoga Teachers Training Course,” she added.



Gupta’s passion for teaching yoga culminated into a YouTube channel called ‘Learning with Praanvi’ on which she teaches children and adults about the various themes around yoga and also shares her own journey with everyone.