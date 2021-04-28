How to improve your Oxygen levels while staying at home?

With self-care being the utmost priority during the Covid pandemic, health officials across the world have come up with numerous ways of tackling medical complications that arise. Loss of breath is one such issue that has been a major problem. A routine method of dealing with this is called self-proning. It involves the stimulation of Oxygen in the body of the individual through altering different positions and adjusting the body to the amount of Oxygen that is needed.



This is something that can be done by a person themselves without the requirement of external medical help or guidance.

Method

A person is to lie down on their belly on a comfortable surface. (preferable a bed). There must be about 4-5 pillows kept alongside. One pillow must go below the neck. One or two pillows must be placed under the chest, abdomen, and upper thighs. Towards the lower end of the body, one or two pillows must be placed below the shins to raise the feet.

The person must begin by lying on their belly. As and when a considerable period elapses (not more than 30 minutes) they must switch their position to a new one. The positions after lying on the belly in order can be:

1) Lying on the Right side

2) Sitting up straight

3) Lying on the left side

This can then be brought back to the first position that was lying on the belly after the entire cycle is complete.

Precautions



It is highly advised to not do this immediately after meals. Moreover, people should not exert themselves or forceful attempts to alter the breathing of their body to allow for more airflow. This will not be helpful at all. Pillow positions can be altered as per the body structure and comfort of the person. Individuals with spinal injuries, severe breathing problems, cardiac issues, or those who are pregnant are advised against taking up self-pruning.

Benefits

It is usually undertaken when an individual is suffering from oxygen count (SpO2) less than 94 and is self-isolating. It helps with airflow and opens up the alveolar units of the body. This can help save many individuals who may be suffering from want of Oxygen if it is not available through external means such as Oxygen tanks.