How can you improve your immune system in the second wave of COVID?

A high immunity is always credited for various reasons such as a good diet, exercise, minimal health complications, etc. The benefits of having a functional and stable immune system are phenomenal with the most prominent one being the prevention of diseases and infections. The harmful short and long-term effects of Covid 19 cannot be stressed enough and by now it is evident that there need to be proactive countermeasures to deal with the same. Here are some tips and tricks to ramp up the functioning of an immune system of a person with basic self-care measures

The diet

A balanced diet is one of the best possible ways of fighting infections. Food items such as vegetables, fruits, pulses, meat, milk products all have the necessary nutritional requirements for the body to counter certain viral infections that may be sourced externally. It is not necessary to have high protein or high fat (or any particular nutrient) but it should be a combination of everything that the body is receptive towards in a normal course of life.



Exercise and Blood flow



The benefits of exercise are not just seen in maintaining a body or a chiseled set of abs. Immune cells, regular blood flow, and a positive healthy mindset all contribute to helping prevent the spread of viruses and in reducing inflammation or health complications.

Stress Level Reduction

While many might consider this to be a mental aspect of immunity, the phrase 'healthy mind, healthy body' is true. Stress levels have been found to directly contribute to aggravating an infection or disease in a body simply due to lack of adequate care or ignorance of symptoms. It might be easier said than done but activities like meditation, cooking, exercising, carrying out hobbies, etc are all big stress relievers.



Sleep



Sleep might be the favorite pastime of a lot of people but apart from relaxation, has its benefits for the body. A lot goes on in the body while it rests and countering a virus can be helped by building immunity through minimizing external activity and allowing the ability to recoup. Forcefully preventing sleep or not meeting the adequate daily sleep timings (8-10 hours) can have serious long-term effects.

Miscellaneous

The impact of Covid 19 during the second wave has been disastrous, to say the least. Breathing exercises, drinking warm water frequently, taking care of a person's physical and mental health are just a few more ways of ensuring that there is adequate immunity. Immunity booster medication too might help as an external means but for one to truly help the body be physically and mentally ready, it is necessary to be consistent with the physical and mental requirements on a day-to-day basis.



