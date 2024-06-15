Hydration: King Khan’s secret you need to know

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as King Khan by his fans, is a celebrity synonymous with Bollywood.

Recently, social media went gaga over a candid photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani, holding INR 35 tetra-packs of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) going viral during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This seemingly ordinary act sparked a wave of curiosity, particularly after Shah Rukh Khan had just been hospitalised in Ahmedabad for dehydration and heatstroke amid an intense heatwave.

So, what exactly is ORS, and why is it so important?

Understanding hydration

ORS was discovered on December 16, 1971 by Dr. Dilip Mahalanabis to mitigate the cholera epidemic which killed over 5,000 people in the refugee camps alone during the Bangladesh liberation war.

When we talk about hydration, water is undeniably crucial. Our body is made of 70 per cent water, which plays a vital role in everything from regulating body temperature to lubricating joints.



However, for athletes or those involved in intense physical activities, plain water alone is not enough for them to stay hydrated in India, where heatwaves are becoming longer. This is where solutions like ORS come into play.

Dr. Gautam Pinge, a General Physician, explains the importance of ORS.

“This formula, as prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO), helps replenish electrolytes lost through sweat,” Dr. Gautam told The Bridge.

It is a readily available over-the-counter oral solution and offers a safe and effective way to combat dehydration, especially for athletes with significant sweat loss. "It is like you are having water with salt and glucose and you can take it in any amount, as much as you feel," emphasised Dr. Gautam.

“If you do not get ORS, you can always have lime water, which provides your body sodium and sugars, and you can keep on sipping” he added.

Even Shah Rukh, known for his witty remarks, had once said 'have some Nimbu Paani, please. Dehydrate nahi hona' on X in last year’s #AskSRK session.

From home remedies to modern science

Traditional wisdom often plays a role. Decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, in a recent podcast 'What Google won’t tell you' talks about 'totka' (home remedies) used by athletes to deal with dehydration.

While some, like sugarcane juice, offer some benefits due to its sugar and mineral content, they may not be as effective as scientifically formulated solutions like ORS.

Both the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) recommend an individualized hydration plan depending on several factors like intensity, environmental conditions, and body size.

Adapting to specific situations is also key. Tejaswin recently shared his experience on the sidelines of a competition in Bhubaneswar, where extreme heat led to dehydration despite following a standard warm-up routine.

Learning from this, he emphasized the need to adjust to hydration strategies based on climate and individual needs.

Juicy fruits, like watermelon, rich in water content, are another excellent source of hydration along with electrolyte drinks that can be valuable tools in such scenarios, providing both hydration and a natural energy boost.

Lessons from champions

Anju Bobby George, a national treasure and Olympian, also emphasized the importance of staying hydrated for athletes.

In 2021, she revealed the story of her own battle - competing at the highest level with only one kidney.

This condition, Renal Agenesis, had impacted her recovery time. However, her story serves as a powerful testament to overcoming challenges.

“Don’t get dehydrated, drink good water, avoid taking strong medicines or pain killers, and go for regular check-ups,” Anju advised the young athletes for their healthy living in an interview with Tech Agappe.

A collective responsibility

From Shah Rukh Khan's public reminder to Anju Bobby George's inspirational message, the importance of hydration resonates across all spectrums of life.

Whether you are a top athlete or a fitness enthusiast, staying hydrated is crucial for overall well-being.

Remember, even seemingly minor dehydration can have a significant impact, so prioritize this simple yet vital element of health.

After all, in the game of life, we are all athletes in our own style; we push our bodies to achieve our own personal bests.